Andrew P. Magowan
UXBRIDGE - Andrew P. Magowan, 47, of Uxbridge passed away Sat. March 30, 2019 in UMass Medical Center, Worcester. He was the husband of Roseann C. (Fronczak) Magowan.
Andrew had worked at Bed Bath & Beyond throughout the region for the past 11 years.
His life centered around his family. He loved watching his son "Bam" play hockey, enjoyed attending ComicCon, hanging out, and watching all of the New England sports teams. He was also an avid cook, past Uxbridge Youth Baseball coach, and proud active member and past Master of Solomon's Temple Lodge, AF & AM in Uxbridge.
He was born in Milford in 1971, the son of Philip and Elaine (Aldrich) Magowan of Uxbridge and was a graduate of Uxbridge High School in 1989 where he played football and baseball. He had also attended Worcester State College with a concentration in History.
He was a lifelong resident of Uxbridge, member of St. Mary's Church in Uxbridge, and had also developed a Batman fascination.
In addition to his loving wife Roseann for the past 18 years and his parents Philip and Elaine, he is survived by his 2 sons Zachary T. Magowan and Brendan A. "Bam" Magowan both of Uxbridge; a sister Eileen A. and her husband Christopher Daudelin of Douglas; a niece Kate, and a "plethora" of friends and his 3 cats.
Visiting hours will be Wed. April 3, 2019 from 5 -8 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St., Rte. 122, Uxbridge. A Masonic Ritual will be offered at 7 PM.
Funeral services will be held Thurs. April 4, 2019 at 9 AM from the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Mary's Church, 77 Mendon St., Uxbridge.
Memorial donations may be made to Solomon's Temple Lodge, 20 Court St, Uxbridge, MA 01569.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2019