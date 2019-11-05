|
Andrew G. McCrea
WORCESTER - Mr. Andrew G. McCrea, 72, of Worcester, former resident of Peabody, husband of Judith A. (Milley) McCrea, passed away, Monday November 4, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Born in Westfield, he was the son of the late Viola (Smith) McCrea and the late Paul G. McCrea, owner of the McCrea Murphy Funeral Home in Worcester. Andy was raised and educated in Worcester and was a graduate of St. Peter's High School where he excelled in sports, playing basketball and named co-captain of the football team. He continued his education attending The College of the Holy Cross before enlisting in the U.S Marine Corps and volunteering for Vietnam.
Wounded in February of 1968, Andy was honorably discharged and a combat recipient of the Purple Heart. He met his wife of 49 years Judy (Milley) McCrea of Everett at Chelsea Naval Hospital.
After obtaining a business management degree from Burdett College Andy became self-employed as the owner of the Wallpaper Mill in Wilmington. Upon retiring he returned to his hometown of Worcester and became an avid golfer and continued to be a sports enthusiast of Boston's Celtics, Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots.
Surviving Andrew in addition to his wife Judith is his sons; Derek McCrea and his wife Meghan of Danvers, Bryan McCrea of Danvers and Sean McCrea and his wife Lilly of Salem, his daughter, Lauren Murphy-McCrea of Salem, his sister, Paula McCrea and his five grandchildren; Christopher, Kelly, and Matthew McCrea and Ryan and Sean Murphy.
Andy will be missed by his family and his friends for his knowledge, kindness and wonderful sense of humor.
ARRANGEMENTS: His funeral service will be held graveside in Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett on Friday November 8, 2019 at 11AM. Relatives and friends invited. Assisting the family with the arrangements is the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019