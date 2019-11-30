Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Graveside service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
West Sutton Cemetery
West Sutton Road
Andrew Mosher Obituary
Andrew J. Mosher, 59

Sutton - Andrew J. Mosher, 59, passed away at home after a long illness on Sunday, Nov. 24th surrounded by his loving family.

Andrew leaves his wife of 37 years, Kimberly (Flagg) Mosher; his daughter, Christine McLaughlin and her husband, Jay of Sutton; his step-son, Jason Wilson and his wife, Megan of Walpole; five grandchildren, Carter and Brady McLaughlin, Kelsey, William and Colton Wilson; his mother, Barbara S. Mosher of Charlton; two brothers, Richard Mosher of Thompson, CT and Gary Mosher of McAllen, TX; many nieces and nephews.

Andrew was very involved with the Manchaug Pond Foundation and sports of all kinds. He was avid fan of the Red Sox, especially Carl Yastrezmski. A.J. was a small business owner all his life.

Family and friends will celebrate Andrew's life by gathering for a graveside service on Monday, Dec. 9th at 11 a.m. in West Sutton Cemetery, West Sutton Road, MA 01590. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Manchaug Pond Foundation, P.O. Box 154, Manchaug, MA 01526. Please visit Andrew's tribute page at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
