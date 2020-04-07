Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Andrew Reid Obituary
Andrew M. Reid, 58

Oxford - Andrew M. Reid, 58, of Oxford, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in Harrington at Hubbard Hospital, Webster after being stricken ill at home.

He leaves his wife of 30 years, Paula J. (Desy) Reid; two sons, Matthew Reid and Nicholas Reid all of Oxford; his mother in law, Madeleine Desy of Shrewsbury; his father, Stephen Reid of Valley Cottage, NY., his uncle, Donald Reid and his wife Sheila of Worcester. He also leaves nieces, nephews and cousins. Andrew was born in Manhattan, NY., his mother was the late Vivienne (Branau) Reid. He was also predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Reid.

Mr. Reid retired in 2015. He worked as a technician for Ricoh Co., which became IKON Office Solutions. Andrew enjoyed cycling, music and spending time with his family.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date. Contributions to honor Andrew may be made to the Barton Center for Diabetes Education, Inc. 30 Ennis Rd., North Oxford, MA., 01537. To share a memory or sign Andrew's online guestbook please visit www.worcesterfuneral.com. DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester has care of the arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2020
