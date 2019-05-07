Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Andrew Ross

Andrew Ross Obituary
Andrew W. Ross, 32

Grafton - Andrew W. Ross, 32, of Grafton died suddenly on May 5, 2019. A beloved son, brother and mentor to many, Andrew will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. Andrew may have departed this world physically, yet his life and the work he dedicated himself to will live on.

Andrew served the Spring Hill Recovery Center of Ashby, MA as a Behavioral Health Technician, mentoring and helped many with recovery. Andrew also served as a volunteer mentor and counselor at Alyssa's Place in Gardner and the AdCare Hospital of Worcester.

Andrew leaves his beloved father and mother, Steve M. and Anne (Wallace) Ross, his brother Evan W. Ross, and his sister Taylor N. Ross.

Andrew's family invites his many friends to visit the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester on Saturday to honor Andrew's life. A time of visitation will be from 9 to 11am with a memorial service to be held at 11am.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Andrews memory to Alyssa's Place Peer Recovery Center at 297 Central St., Gardner, Ma 01440.

To share a memory of Andrew and leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 7 to May 8, 2019
