Andrew A. Smith, 83
DOUGLAS - Andrew A. Smith, 83, of Monroe St. passed away on Sun. June 21, 2020 after an illness. His wife of 62 years, Shirley M. (Guertin) Smith died March 18, 2019.
He is survived by 3 sons, Mark S. Smith of Blackstone, James R. "Jimmy" Smith of Douglas, and Andrew E. Smith and his wife Holly from N. Grosvenordale, CT; 6 grandchildren, Andrew Smith, Samantha Boucher and her husband Jay, Casey Smith, Althea Smith, Matthew Smith, and Heather Smith, 3 great-grandchildren, Lilianne Boucher, Alex Smith, and Victoria Jackman, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth A. Smith on June 9, 2020. He was brother of the late Mary, Jack, Michael, Steven, John, Annie, Anastasia, Margaret, Dorothy, and Joseph. Born in Whitinsville, MA on May 7, 1937 he was the son of Joseph and Dorothy (Gvoadjak) Smith and lived in Northbridge and Douglas most of his life.
Mr. Smith was a Mechanical Engineer at the former Whitin Machine Works in Whitinsville and the Meyers Co. in Worcester, retiring in 2002. He then worked as a driver for Subaru Dealership in Webster for 15 years. He was a graduate of Northbridge High School.
According to his wishes, Andrew will be cremated. A burial in St. Denis Cemetery will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial donations in his name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org. To leave a condolence message for his family please visit http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.