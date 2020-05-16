|
Andrew John Vrooman, 65
Les Cayes, Haiti - We are saddened to announce the passing of Andrew John Vrooman of a heart attack on May 2, 2020 in Les Cayes, Haiti. A longtime resident of 63 Stanton St, Worcester MA. John was 65 y.o. born October 20, 1954 in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada. John grew up in Kitchener and Waterloo, attending Prueter Public School, Empire Public School, Centennial Senior Public School (Amos Ave) and Kitchener-Waterloo Collegiate and Vocational School. The Vrooman family were members of Trinity United Church on Frederick Street in Kitchener.
In the mid-1970's John travelled with his church group to Worcester, Massachusetts where he found work at a small church in the community. Here he met and married the love of his life, Diane Beauregard. Both John and Diane have been members of Calvary Worship Center, Holden Massachusetts for over 40 years.
John & Diane left for Haiti in 1983 as lay missionaries for Blue Ridge Christian Homes to build a girls' school in Leogane, which they directed for eleven years until they turned it over to Haitian operators. Their missionary work continued in South and West Haiti for the remaining years until John's passing at their home in Les Cayes on May 2nd.
John leaves behind a large family, a larger group of friends across Haiti, his church brothers and sisters of Calvary Worship Center and friends in the United States and Canada.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, his children Lindsay Vilma and her children, Lydia, Daniel and Jonathan; Andrew and his wife Kortney and their son Asher; Kyle and his wife Julianna and their daughter Luna; Wesley and his wife Rainy and their daughter Reagan. His father Rans predeceased by his mother, Barb nee Schneider and lots of nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts.
John was a loving son, father and grandfather. He was kind, generous and caring, always helpful and a great planner and negotiator of anything and everything. He had a wonderful sense of humor with a smile and hearty laugh to match.
John was a faithful believer in the Lord and was always willing to give a helping hand; home or on the mission field. Over the past 37 years in Haiti, John & Diane faithfully gave their all to the people of Haiti and provided technical support to fellow missionaries up until John's passing. John was loved and he will be dearly missed.
A Facebook group "Remembering John Vrooman" is accessible at https:///www.facebook.com/groups/547139575986610 for support and address to send flowers to Diane
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 16 to May 17, 2020