PAXTON - Andrew J. Williamson, 93, of West St., died Saturday, June 8, 2019 at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

He was the husband of Teresa M. (Lobley) Williamson who died in 2015. He leaves his son James F. Williamson and his wife Doris of Las Vegas, NV, his three daughters Kathleen W. Tarkiainen and her husband Alan of No.Oxford, Suzanne P. Williamson and her partner Kenneth Pannone of New Haven, CT., and Mary M. Williamson of Shrewsbury, two brothers Ralph Williamson of Spencer and Richard P. Williamson and his wife Elizabeth of Leicester, a sister Mary L. O'Brien of Longmeadow, four grandchildren, Steven and Scott Williamson of Las Vegas and Shannon and Megan McKay of Shrewsbury, several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Arthur Williamson, Jr.

Born in Worcester, he was the son of Arthur and Theresa M. (Cook) Williamson and was a graduate of Leicester High School. After serving his country with the Army Air Corps during WWII, he received a bachelor's degree from the University of Ottawa, Can.

Andrew , along with two of his brothers, owned and operated A.M. Williamson & Sons in Rochdale for many years prior to his retirement.

He enjoyed golf, bowling and tennis. He was a former member of the Paxton Tennis Club.

His funeral will be held on Thursday, June 13 from the MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main St., Leicester with a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Aloysius-St. Jude Church, 489 Pleasant St., Leicester. A calling hour will be held on Thursday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 10 to June 11, 2019
