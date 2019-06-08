|
|
Andrew K. Wilson
Northborough - Andrew K. Wilson, 21, passed away at Boston Children's Hospital on June 6, 2019, after a hard fought lifelong affliction with Myotonic Muscular Dystrophy. Andrew did not let his disability prevent him from experiencing the pleasure of the world around him; Andrew looked forward to taking many road trips, camping, apple picking, hayrides, and steam trains. He was a student at Algonquin Regional High School where he participated in the Best Buddies program with fellow classmates and had played in the Northborough Challenger Baseball League. He also was active with the Taunton White Tigers where he played seasonal sports. Andrew had a very gentle soul and will be missed by all.
Andrew is survived by his grandfather and lifelong guardian, Richard E. Gray, with whom he lived. He also leaves his father, Jeremiah Wilson and his wife Jennifer of Taunton; his siblings, Devin, Ryan, and MacKenzie Wilson, also of Taunton; his uncles, Reid Gray and his wife Stephanie of Framingham and Jeffrey Gray of Marlborough; and his paternal grandparents Jim and Ann Wilson of Framingham. Andrew was predeceased by his mother Teresa Gray and his grandmother Joyce Gray.
Calling hours for Andrew are Tuesday, June 11th, from 6-8pm, at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral will be held in the funeral home at 10am on Wednesday, June 12th. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
To leave a condolence please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 9, 2019