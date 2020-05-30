Andrzej Cwiek, 69
Worcester - Andrzej Cwiek, 69, of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 28, 2020.
He leaves his wife of 43 years, Danuta (Morawiec) Cwiek, a daughter, Sylwia Jaroszak and her husband Arthur Jaroszak, two grandchildren, Alessandra and Sebastian. He also leaves a brother, Jozef Cwiek and nieces and nephews in Poland. A son, Tomasz Cwiek died in 2011. He was also predeceased by two sisters and a brother in Poland, Jadwiga Madej, Janina Cwiek and Piotr Cwiek. Andrzej was born in Grotniki Duze, Poland a son of the late Roman and Jozefa (Grajaszek) Cwiek and has lived in Worcester since 1993.
Mr. Cwiek was a machinist 20 years for County Heat Treat, Millbury and retired five years ago. He was a member of Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Andrzej enjoyed studying history, reading history books and watching historical movies. He was also a stamp collector and liked to do sudoku.
The funeral will be held on Tuesday June 2, 2020 from HENRY – DIRSA FUNERAL HOME, 33 Ward St., with a Mass at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church, 34 Ward St. The funeral Mass will be streamed online at www.olcworcester.com/virus-coronavirus. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. A calling hour will be held following updated gathering guidelines on Tuesday June 2, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 AM in the funeral home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.