|
|
Agnes (Bizdikian) Sahagian
WORCESTER - Agnes (Bizdikian) Sahagian, daughter of the late Nishan and Armenouhi (Kasparian) Bizdikian, passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020 surrounded by her children. She was 87 years old.
Agnes was born in Rutland, Vermont on October 6, 1932. She was the wife of the late Stephen Robert Sahagian for 47 years and also of the late Sahag Sahagian for 5 years. Agnes leaves her daughter Diana Johnson and sons Michael and his wife Laurie and Robert and his wife Leslie, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Agnes attended Rutland High School and graduated in 1950 with high honors. For 25 years Agnes worked for the Massachusetts Public Welfare and Social Services as the administrative secretary. Later in life, she was a certified personal care nurse.
Agnes was a devoted member of the Armenian Church of our Saviour and served in many forms over the decades. Some of her past duties within the church included Parish Council member, Women's Guild Chairwoman, Diocesan delegate and member of the Endowment Committee. Recently, Agnes formed a Friendship Guild for some members of the parish.
Agnes was also an active member of the Daughters of Vartan organization and was elected to the position of Grand Matron in 2011 for a 2-year term in office.
She was an avid knitter and dancer; she was happiest playing poker and bingo with her friends and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
The funeral will be held at Armenian Church of our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, on Wednesday, January 15th at 11:00 am. A Visiting Hour will precede the Service from 10:00 until 11:00 am. A dinner honoring Agnes's legacy will follow in the church hall. A private burial will be held at a later date in her final resting place with her beloved Stephen, in Rutland, Vermont.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Armenian Church of our Saviour, the Fund for Armenian Relief (FAR) or a charity of one's choosing.
To place an online message of condolence, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020