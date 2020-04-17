|
Anesti Dine, 60
WORCESTER - Anesti Dine, 60 of Worcester, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in the comforts of his home with his loving family by his side.
Anesti was born in Korca, Albania. He was a son of Lazi Dine and the late Jorgjia (Sumbulla) Dine. After graduating high school, he earned his bachelor's degree in botany from the Institute of Agronomy in Korca. Anesti worked as a botanist for years in Albania before him and his family retreated to Greece for 7 years. Anesti sacrificed and risked everything by immigrating to the United States to pursue the American dream in 1997, something he was so proud to have accomplished. He worked as an exterminator for 22 years including 7 years at A1 Exterminators.
Anesti was a devoted member of St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church where he was involved in the men's club that would gather frequently to enjoy each other's friendship for an evening out. He was a hardworking man who could build anything, a handyman with "Hands of Gold." Anesti did everything for his family who he loved so dearly. They were his motivation to work hard so that he could provide them with everything that he felt they deserved. Anesti was so blessed and enjoyed being able to take his family on vacation every year. He had a huge, funny and great personality and loved bringing everyone together whether it was for dinner, a party, a bonfire or to drink some of his homemade wine or Albanian raki. Anesti would dedicate much of his time to helping other Albanians who immigrated to America and would get them on their feet, something he had experienced firsthand.
Anesti is survived by his wife of 28 years, Adriana (Progri) Dine; two daughters, Rafailia Dine and her fiancé Ruben Encarnacion and Alexia Dine all of Worcester; his grandson, Adonis Encarnacion; his father, Lazi Dine of Albania; a brother, Altin Dine and his wife Anisa of Albania; a sister, Liliana Dine of Greece; his mother-in-law, Lumturi Progri of Worcester; a brother-in-law, Ilir Progri of Worcester; Besides his mother, he is predeceased by his father-in-law, Figiri Progri.
Due to the current health crisis, Services for Anesti will be held privately and Anesti will be buried in Hope Cemetery in Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to St. Mary's Assumption Albanian Orthodox Church, 535 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA. 01609. To share your thoughts, memories or prayers with Anesti's family, please visit his personal guestbook at
