Angela (Nosel) LeBlanc


1925 - 2020
Angela (Nosel) LeBlanc Obituary
Angela A LeBLanc

Shrewsbury - Angela A.(Nosel) LeBlanc, 94 of Shrewsbury died peacefully on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Her husband Roland LeBlanc died in 2009. She is survived two grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her daughter Carolanne Govoni. One of six children, she was born in Worcester a daughter of Joseph and Sophie (Modzelewski) Nosel.

Angela worked as a Salesclerk for the former Cherry Webb and Touraine Store for many years and later worked as a secretary at Worcester Youth Guidance Center. She graduated from the former Commerce High School. Her greatest joy came from spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

At her request, services were private. DIRSA-MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester, assisted the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.

www.worcesterfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
