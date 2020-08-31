Angela Marc-Aurele, 68Clinton - Angela M. (Starr) Marc-Aurele, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Joseph L. Marc-Aurele; her sister, Carole McLaughlin, wife of the late Thomas McLaughlin; step-mother Nancy Starr; step-brother Robert Gorman & wife Patricia, all of Clinton; generations of nieces & nephews, notably: Maura McLaughlin & companion Chris Brink, Matthew McLaughlin & wife Julie, Mark McLaughlin & wife Missy, Michael Gorman, and David Gorman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, extended family and many dear friends.A lifelong proud Clintonian, Angela is the daughter of the late Stephen & Agnes (Lepore) Starr. After graduating from the Clinton High School, Class of 1970, Angela worked as a clerk for Lincoln Drug and later joined Shaw's Supermarket in Clinton, where she has been employed for the past 33 years, until the time of her passing. Known for her larger than life personality, keen wit and sense of humor, Angela brought laughter to everyone she encountered. With many passions in life, she loved music, concerts and dancing, and always had a song on her lips. Angela had a soft spot in her heart for all animals and began each day by feeding the neighborhood birds on Nashua Street. She cared deeply for her hometown of Clinton and was the first to help any friend in need. Adored by her nieces and nephews, she cherished every moment in their company and will forever live on in the memories of all who loved her. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Burial will later be held privately in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending calling hours. To support local families in need, memorial contributions are requested to be made in memory of Angela Marc-Aurele to: the Item Appeal, c/o Clinton Savings Bank, 200 Church St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at