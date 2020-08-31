1/1
Angela Marc-Aurele
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Angela's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Angela Marc-Aurele, 68

Clinton - Angela M. (Starr) Marc-Aurele, 68, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Leominster Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband of 42 years, Joseph L. Marc-Aurele; her sister, Carole McLaughlin, wife of the late Thomas McLaughlin; step-mother Nancy Starr; step-brother Robert Gorman & wife Patricia, all of Clinton; generations of nieces & nephews, notably: Maura McLaughlin & companion Chris Brink, Matthew McLaughlin & wife Julie, Mark McLaughlin & wife Missy, Michael Gorman, and David Gorman; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, extended family and many dear friends.

A lifelong proud Clintonian, Angela is the daughter of the late Stephen & Agnes (Lepore) Starr. After graduating from the Clinton High School, Class of 1970, Angela worked as a clerk for Lincoln Drug and later joined Shaw's Supermarket in Clinton, where she has been employed for the past 33 years, until the time of her passing. Known for her larger than life personality, keen wit and sense of humor, Angela brought laughter to everyone she encountered. With many passions in life, she loved music, concerts and dancing, and always had a song on her lips. Angela had a soft spot in her heart for all animals and began each day by feeding the neighborhood birds on Nashua Street. She cared deeply for her hometown of Clinton and was the first to help any friend in need. Adored by her nieces and nephews, she cherished every moment in their company and will forever live on in the memories of all who loved her. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4 until 7PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Burial will later be held privately in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. Guests are respectfully asked to observe appropriate social distancing and wear a mask while attending calling hours. To support local families in need, memorial contributions are requested to be made in memory of Angela Marc-Aurele to: the Item Appeal, c/o Clinton Savings Bank, 200 Church St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved