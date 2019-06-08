|
|
Angela M. Pacheco, 30
Leominster/Sterling - Angela M. Pacheco, 30, passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday, June 6, 2019. Born in Worcester on March 4, 1989.
She will be lovingly remembered and missed by her daughter, Dreya Pacheco of Leominster; her parents, Laurie Pacheco and Victor Moniz of Leominster; paternal grandparents, Antonio and Valdemera Moniz of Leominster; aunts and uncles including Robert C. and Paul M. Pacheco of Sterling, LeeAnne E. Prendiville and her husband, David of Sterling, Linda M. Kimball and her husband, Mark of Sterling, Paulo Moniz of Lowell, Eusebio Moniz and his wife, Brandi of Hudson, NH and Christina Moniz of Leominster. Angela is predeceased by her maternal grandparents with whom she enjoyed spending time with, Manuel A. "Manny" and Marguerite (Gaucher) Pacheco of Sterling and an aunt, Lisa L. Pacheco.
Angela was a graduate of St. Peter Marion High School in Worcester class of 2007, and attended Worcester Polytechnic Institute where she majored in actuarial mathematics. She worked several years at the Sterling Post Office as a mail carrier. Angela was extremely outgoing and cared dearly for her family and friends. She made friends wherever she went including Global Fitness Center in Leominster where she was coined, "Queen of the Stairmaster." Her life was centered around her daughter, Dreya and her immediate family who brought her great peace, love and joy.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Angela's family from 4 to 7 pm on Monday, June 10, at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Rd., Sterling. A funeral service honoring her life will be celebrated at 11 am on Tuesday, June 11, at the tribute center. She will be laid to rest besides her grandparents and aunt at Hillside Cemetery in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sterling Ambulance Fund…To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
