Angela C. Polli, 81
Westborough - Angela C. (Ramzell) Polli, 81, formerly of Worcester, died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. Born in Worcester, Angela was a daughter of the late Arthur V. and Mabel C. (Millard) Ramzell. She graduated from the former David Hale Fanning Girls Trade School. Angela worked in the retail field for many years at both Weintraub's Fabric Store in Webster Square and at Price Chopper.
She will be lovingly missed by her husband of 62 years, Raymond J. Polli; her four children, John P. Polli and his wife, Jessica of Danielson, CT, Linda A. McHugh and her husband, John of Worcester; Marie C. Valente and her husband, Paul and Diane M. Wassel and her husband, Vincent, both of Shrewsbury; seven grandchildren, Kurt, Keith and Craig Spencer, Anthony and Ashley Wassel and Christine and Michael McHugh; her three great grandchildren, Craig Spencer, Jr., Angelo Spencer and Gemma Spencer; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Gerald V. Ramzell and by her two sisters, Dorothy S. Carrigan and Anna M. Sutherland.
Relatives and friends will gather to honor and celebrate Angela's life on Thursday, November 21st from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Her funeral will be held on Friday, November 22nd from the funeral home with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10;00 a.m. at Sacred Heart-Saint Catherine of Sweden Church, 600 Cambridge Street, Worcester. Burial will follow at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial donations may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League (www.worcesterarl.org), 139 Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019