Angela (Bourakis) Shields Valeri, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9th, 2019 at UMass Hospital surrounded by her loving family, two weeks shy of her 93rd birthday. She was the beloved mother of Serena Shields, William Shields and Shiela (Shields) Nealon; proud grandmother of Nicholas Nealon and Amanda Nealon; aunt to Tammy Bourakis, Maureen Bourakis and great-nephews Jason Richard and Kyle Nigosian. Her brother Roy Bourakis, sister Viola Bourakis, husband William Shields and second husband Rocco Valeri predeceased her.
Angela was the daughter of true Greek immigrants. Her mother Anna (Marinopoulos) Bourakis (Olympia, Greece) and father Theodore Bourakis (Crete) raised their family in Clinton, Ma. She attended Clinton High School and went on to Clark University in Worcester, MA.
Angela had many professional endeavors. Before retirement, she managed Central Mass. Job Training Inc. where she played a key role in the state's supported work program. Previously she was a Counselor for the National Alliance of Business where she acted as a liaison between business and industry trainees and their managers. She taught English as a second language to Greek-speaking trainees and handled positive recruitment for personnel for Colonial Press at D.E.S offices throughout Massachusetts. She was church secretary at Holy Trinity Hellenic Orthodox Church in Indianapolis, Indiana. She was a paralegal for Frederick W. Hiller, ESQ and also for Allen W. McDonald, ESQ. Early in her career, Angela was secretary to the chief surgeon at Cushing General Hospital, Framingham, MA and secretary to U.S. Congressman Philip J. Philbin. Angela first began her career as court stenographer at Judge Advocate's Headquarters, Fort Devens, MA. where she was awarded numerous accolades from the Commanding General.
Much of Angela's life centered around her faith and her church, St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church. An active member of the parish, she served in various capacities – She was Sunday school superintendent and teacher for many years, a choir member, a parish council member, a member of both the Daughters of Penelope and the Ladies Philoptochos Society, and co-chaired one of the church's biannual Grecian Festivals.
Angela lived a full life and traveled to her favorite places including Greece and Jerusalem. However, first and foremost she was a dedicated mother. She treasured her three children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandmother and enjoyed being a significant part of their lives as well. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. May her memory be eternal.
Angela's funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 132 School St., Clinton. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery, Clinton. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with her family in the church on Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon, prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, P.O. Box 98, Clinton, MA 01510. McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 11 to June 12, 2019