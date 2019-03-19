|
Angeliki Kaperonis, 79
East Brookfield - Angeliki Kaperonis, 79, of East Brookfield, died Sunday, March 17th in UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus after a brief illness. Her husband of 50 years, George Kaperonis, died in 2009. She leaves her children, Zoe Avramidis and her husband, George with whom she lived, Olga Markopoulos and her husband, Nicholas of East Brookfield, Susan Moraitis of Southbridge and Spiros Kaperonis and his wife, Maria of Charlton; three brothers, Kosta Makos of Greece, George Makos of Worcester and Chris Makos of Maine; a sister, Alexandra Papadopoulos of Worcester; 12 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
She was born in Babouri, Greece, the daughter of Dimitrios and Olga (Ganias) Makos. Angeliki worked as a seamstress at Worcester Knitting Company for many years. She was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral. Angeliki lived a long and fruitful life; spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren made her the happiest. Her favorite pastimes were visiting Greece, cooking, gardening and crocheting blankets for everyone.
Her funeral is Saturday, March 23rd from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a service at 10:00 AM in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Friday, March 22nd from 4:00 until 7:00 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019