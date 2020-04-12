|
Angelina C. Champeau
Worcester - Angelina C. Champeau, 92, of Worcester died March 24, 2020. She was the daughter of Frank & Rose (Marrone) Belculfine, wife of Michael B. Champeau, mother to Loretta Cashman and Rosemarie Gebo, grandmother to Pamela Patrick and Rachel Provencher, sister to three sisters and two brothers, aunt to ten nieces and nephews. She worked many years for St. Vincent Hospital.
A special thankyou to John and Debi Adamonis for always being there for Angelina.
She was interred in Saint John Cemetery Mausoleum.
DIRSA – MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton Street, Worcester assisted the family with arrangement.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020