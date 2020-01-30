Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle Street
Worcester, MA
View Map
Burial
To be announced at a later date
St. John's Cemetery
View Map
Angelina Halley


1932 - 2020
Angelina Halley Obituary
Angelina M. (Biscotti) Halley, 87

WORCESTER - Angelina Mary (Biscotti) Halley, 87, of Worcester, died Thursday, January 30th 2020 at the Christopher House of Worcester.

Angelina's Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 3rd at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street with visiting hours from 9:30 until 11am immediately followed with a Service at 11am. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear on Sunday.

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
