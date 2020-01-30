|
Angelina M. (Biscotti) Halley, 87
WORCESTER - Angelina Mary (Biscotti) Halley, 87, of Worcester, died Thursday, January 30th 2020 at the Christopher House of Worcester.
Angelina's Funeral Services will be held Monday, February 3rd at Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street with visiting hours from 9:30 until 11am immediately followed with a Service at 11am. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear on Sunday.
www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020