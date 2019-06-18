|
Angelina A. (D'Elia) Pepin at 96
Worcester - Angelina A. (D'Elia) Pepin, 96, of Worcester died peacefully surrounded by her loving family Monday June 17, 2019 in the Beaumont of Northbridge. A calling hour will be held on Friday morning June 21 only from 9AM to 10:30AM in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., her Mass will be held at 11AM on Friday in the Church of Our Lady of Loreto. a full obituary will be in Thursdays paper.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 18 to June 19, 2019