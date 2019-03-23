|
|
Angelina M. Miller
Auburn - On March 21, just two weeks after celebrating her 90th birthday, Angelina (Armenti) Miller of Auburn passed peacefully after a long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. She was surrounded by her loving husband of 61 years and their three children.
She grew up on Shrewsbury Street and lived there for 68 years. Her love for her childhood home never diminished however, and even when all else was forgotten, she still recognized the old neighborhood.
She graduated from Commerce High School and worked at various office jobs, including Holmes Transportation and Starr Dry Goods. After taking a brief hiatus to start a family, she returned to the work force in the 70s, working as a bookkeeper for Hurwitz and Fask. She left there in 1986 to help her colleague and good friend James O'Malley start his own CPA firm. This proved to be a critical move since it not only provided her with a highly satisfying career, but an extended family that she valued as much as her own. She worked there until retiring in 2005, but her close relationship with Jimmy continued long after and she affectionately referred to him as her fourth child.
After retirement she volunteered at McGrath School one day a week where she enjoyed working with the children. The rest of her days were spent reading and cooking and no one ever left her house hungry. She also traveled extensively, visiting Europe several times, and she achieved her lifelong dream of visiting her parents' hometown in Italy.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish from the time it opened its doors in 1929 until it was closed in 2016. She then attended Our Lady of Loreto Church. She was also a member of the Worcester County Model A Club and the Early Ford V8 Club of New England, where she and her husband enjoyed many trips throughout New England in their Model A car. Angie was an integral participant in the club, providing baked goods for the club meetings, and it wasn't unusual for members to fight one another to get a piece of her lemon meringue pies.
She is predeceased by her parents Natale and Filomena Armenti as well as two brothers, Ralph and Gaetano Armenti and a sister Anna Vandeburg.
She leaves her husband Frank E Miller, Jr. of Auburn, three children Frank E., III of Auburn, Ralph J. of Falmouth, MA and a daughter Mary Ellen (Miller) Stanley, wife of Kenneth R. of Sandwich, MA. She also leaves four grandchildren, Melissa K. Stanley, Kenneth M. Stanley, Brandon A. Miller, and Leah M. Miller, as well as many nieces and nephews who meant the world to her.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the staff at Southbridge Rehabilitation Center who showed the highest level of professionalism and provided outstanding compassionate care. The family also wishes to extend its deep appreciation to the car club members and many friends who supported Frank and Angie during her illness. Their support was invaluable and genuinely appreciated.
Please join Angelina's family to honor her life at Calling Hours on Monday, March 25th, from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A Funeral Mass in celebration of Angelina's life will be on Tuesday, March 26, at 10 AM, at Our Lady of Loreto Church, 34 Massasoit Road. Angelina will be laid to rest at St. John's Cemetery in Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at alzmassnh.org/spiritgift or any .
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2019