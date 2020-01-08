|
Angelo J. Perrone, 83
WEST BOYLSTON - Angelo J. Perrone, 83, beloved husband of Karen (Covillon) Perrone, passed away peacefully at the Oakdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Born and raised in Worcester, he was a son of Angelo and Mary (Conte) Perrone.
He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his wife of 51 years, Karen; his four sons, Mark Perrone and his wife, Carolina of Flushing, NY, Matthew Perrone of Worcester, Joseph Perrone and his wife, Carrie of Maple Grove, MN and Justin Perrone and his wife, Ingrid of Derry, NH; his three daughters, Tina Hood and her husband, Brian of Worcester, Paula Choi and her husband, Andrew of Falling Waters, WV and Kristan Yeaton and her husband, Ben of Phippsburg, ME; his brother, Ergindino Perrone and his companion, Evelyn of Lawrence, MA; his sister, Stella Cicero of Worcester; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Angelo will be laid to rest in Mt. Vernon Cemetery, West Boylston at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15 at The Village Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 75 Sawyer Street, So. Lancaster, MA. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main Street, Holden.
