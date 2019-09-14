Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home
592 Park Avenue
Worcester, MA
Service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral
102 Russell Street
Angie Bageris
Angie (Mihelioudakis) Bageris, 59

N. GROSVENORDALE, CT - Angie (Mihelioudakis) Bageris, 59, of North Grosvenordale, CT, died Saturday, September 14th at home with her loving family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Lambros Bageris; her son, Ari Bageris and his wife, Jaclyn; her daughter, Yianna Brunnette and her husband, Earl all of Thompson, CT; her mother, Despina (Skirianoglou) Mihelioudakis of Worcester; two sisters, Cate Mihelioudakis of Worcester and Antonia Fernandes and her husband, Mario of Hull; four grandchildren, Kaylie and Angelo Bageris and Samuel and Emmanuela Brunette.

She was born in Rethymno, Crete, Greece, her father was the late Emmanuel Mihelioudakis. Angie had been employed by the David Clark Company, and later as a hairdresser for Mr. C's and the Head Shed, before working with her husband at LB's Family Restaurant in Thompson. She was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, and enjoyed cooking and traveling with her husband; but her greatest joy was time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Her funeral is Tuesday, September 17th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, with a service at 11:30 a.m. in St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 102 Russell Street. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, September 16th from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Cathedral or the Dana Faber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
