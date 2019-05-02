Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Miles Funeral Home
1158 Main St
Holden, MA 01520
(508) 829-4434
Funeral service
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
CONGREGATION B'NAI SHALOM
117 EAST MAIN STREET
WESTBOROUGH, MA
View Map
Burial
Friday, May 3, 2019
Holy Society Cemetery (Chevra Kadisha Cemetery)
Leicester, MA
View Map
Anita Backer

Anita Backer


1948 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Anita Backer Obituary
Anita Backer, 70

SOUTHBOROUGH - FUNERAL SERVICES FOR ANITA KAY BACKER WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON FRIDAY, MAY 3RD IN CONGREGATION B'NAI SHALOM, 117 EAST MAIN STREET IN WESTBOROUGH UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Holy Society Cemetery (Chevra Kadisha Cemetery) in Leicester.

Immediately following the interment service, a Memorial Observance Reception will be held until 5:30PM at Congregation B'nai Shalom, and will continue 2:00PM to 6:00 on Saturday, May 4th at the residence, and 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday at Congregation B'nai Shalom, with at Minyan Service at 7:30PM.

www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2019
