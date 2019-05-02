|
|
Anita Backer, 70
SOUTHBOROUGH - FUNERAL SERVICES FOR ANITA KAY BACKER WILL BE HELD AT 11:00 AM ON FRIDAY, MAY 3RD IN CONGREGATION B'NAI SHALOM, 117 EAST MAIN STREET IN WESTBOROUGH UNDER THE DIRECTION OF RICHARD PERLMAN OF MILES FUNERAL HOME OF HOLDEN. Burial will be in Holy Society Cemetery (Chevra Kadisha Cemetery) in Leicester.
Immediately following the interment service, a Memorial Observance Reception will be held until 5:30PM at Congregation B'nai Shalom, and will continue 2:00PM to 6:00 on Saturday, May 4th at the residence, and 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Sunday at Congregation B'nai Shalom, with at Minyan Service at 7:30PM.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 2 to May 3, 2019