|
|
Sudbury - passed away peacefully on May 14, 2020, at Notre Dame Long Term Care, where she had resided for the past 5 years and received the finest, loving, and compassionate care. Ann was born in Westernport, MD, on May 12, 1923, the daughter of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Arnone) Zumpano. Five siblings predeceased her, Anthony, Concetta, Marietta, Catherine and Carmela. She spent most of her early life in Frostburg, MD, until her marriage on June 13, 1942 to Charles (Chet) W. Altomare of Worcester, MA. Following her husband's discharge from the army, they moved to Worcester where they lived for the next 50 years in the Burncoat area. In 1997, they made a permanent move to Palm Springs, FL and spent their summers in Cape Elizabeth, ME. When Chet passed in 2008, Ann returned to Worcester to be closer to family and took up residence at Notre Dame du Lac Assisted Living and then Notre Dame Long Term Care. Ann was a people-person and possessed a warm and caring personality which served her well in her work experience: first as a secretary at Kesseli and Morse, then as secretary to George Wells when he was mayor of Worcester. Ann ended her business career working at the Worcester Redevelopment Authority as a receptionist. Ann leaves behind to mourn her: her niece and caregiver, Vera G. Novick and several nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews. There are no services at this time. She will be buried with her beloved Chet in Lake Worth, FL.
Duckett – J. S. Waterman & Sons
Home of Memorial Tribute
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020