Ann Beesley
Ann F. Beesley, 88

Millbury - Ann F. (McLaughlin) Beesley, 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 24th 2020 with her family by her side.

Ann leaves her husband of 68 years, Donald R. Beesley; her children, Donald R. Beesley, Jr. and his wife, Marie of Charlton, Michael J. Beesley and his wife, Carol of Charlton and Carol M. Beesley of Millbury; eight grandchildren, Sarah, Brittney, David, Laura, Rebecca, Jessica, Christopher and Thomas; nine great grandchildren; two siblings, Raymond McLaughlin and Kathleen Welsh; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a daughter, Betty Watson, her brothers Francis, Edward and James McLaughlin and sisters Margaret Chase and Mary Bertrand

Ann enjoyed sewing, square dancing and traveling. She was also known as a great cook.

Family and friends will honor and remember Ann with a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 29th at St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street in Millbury. Burial will be private. Please omit flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Brigid Church, 59 N. Main Street, Millbury, MA 01527. Visit Ann's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be posted for her family at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Brigid Church
Funeral services provided by
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
