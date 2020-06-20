Ann Beinema
1948 - 2020
Ann Fenwick Beinema, 71

Southbridge - Ann Fenwick Beinema, 71, of Dennison Hill Rd., passed away on Thursday, June, 18th, in her home after a sudden illness.

Her husband of 36 years, Larry M. Beinema, passed away in 2015. She leaves her son, Matthew L. Beinema and his wife, Virginia Portalatin of Southbridge; her grandson Marshall Beinema; her brother, Ed Fenwick of Princeton, New Jersey; and a niece and nephew, Rose and Jason Fenwick. She was predeceased by her sister, Mary C. Fenwick. Ann was born in Pittsfield, MA the daughter of Howard A. and Mary Catherine (O'Brien) Fenwick. Ann received a Bachelor's degree in Nursing. Ann was Registered Nurse and worked in the Operating Room at Harrington Memorial Hospital in Southbridge for over 30 years, retiring several years ago.

She was a member of St. John Paul II Parish in Southbridge. Ann enjoyed giving back to the community, gardening, sewing and spending time with her grandson Marshall.

Her funeral will be held on Wednesday, June 24th from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00 am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will follow in St. Hedwig's Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd from 5:00 to 7:00pm.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the St. John Paul II Parish, 279 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA 01550.

www.morrillfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
JUN
24
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish
Funeral services provided by
Daniel T Morrill Funeral Home
130 Hamilton St
Southbridge, MA 01550
(508) 764-7922
