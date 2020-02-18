|
|
Ann M. Bruneau
Wrentham - Ann M. Bruneau (Lady Ann), passed away on February 14, 2020 in Wrentham. She was the beloved wife of Paul J. Bruneau, whom she married on May 22, 1965 and moved to Wrentham.
Ann was born on January 17, 1940 in Arlington, MA, to Mary J. (Kerrigan) MacLelland and James P. MacLelland. Ann worked at Pondville/Southwood Hospital (Caritas Southwood) for 33 years. She loved to walk, read, discuss current events and spend quality time with her family. She also enjoyed camping at Shawme Crowell State Park, walking the Cape Cod Canal, and traveling to visit family.
Through the years, she volunteered as CCD Teacher at St. Mary's, served as a Cub Scout leader, and was active in the KPMA Band Boosters, raising money and chaperoning band trip competitions.
Upon retirement, with her husband Paul, she was appointed to the board of directors for Friends of Shawme Crowell State Park (DCR) in Sandwich. She became a certified host camper at Shawme Crowell as well as Ellisville Harbor State Park. She was a lifetime member of the Mass Beach Buggy Association (MBBA)
Ann will be remembered for her kind smile, cheerful outlook and love for her family.
In addition to her husband Paul, Ann is survived by her children, Joseph P. Bruneau and his wife Patricia of Lynn, MA, Robert J. Bruneau and his wife Joyce of Sandia Park, NM, and Joanne M. Main of Severna Park Maryland, her grandchildren, Mathieu, Pierce, Brady and Brenna, and her siblings, Philip MacLelland and his wife Caroline of AZ, Ronald MacLelland and his wife Connie of AZ Joseph MacLelland and his wife Holly of South Yarmouth, and Mary Ellen Lepore and her husband Mike of Shrewsbury.
Visitation will be held February 21, 2020 from 4-8 PM at the RJ Ross Funeral Home, 135 South Street, Wrentham with a Christian Funeral Mass at St. Mary's Church, 130 South Street, Wrentham at 10:30 AM on February 22, 2020. Burial will follow in Wrentham Center Cemetery.
Online guestbook may be found at
rjrossfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020