Ann C. (Hendrickson) Cazeault, 79
LEICESTER - Ann C. (Hendrickson) Cazeault, 79, of Auburn Street in the Cherry Valley section of Leicester, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 in St. Vincent Hospital.
Her husband Armand M. Cazeault, died in 2009. She leaves two daughters, Kelly S. Papagni and her husband Steven of Rutland and Allison M. Holbrook and her husband Bruce of Cherry Valley and seven grandchildren.
Ann was born in Auburn, daughter of Leo and Mary (Westlund) Hendrickson. She graduated from Auburn High School. She enjoyed gardening, bird watching, nature, baking and spending time with her family.
Funeral services and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Second Chance Animal Services, Inc., P.O. Box 136, East Brookfield, MA 01515. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020