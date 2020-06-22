Ann Chumsae

Ann E. Chumsae, 61
Auburn - Ann E. (Stenman) Chumsae, 61, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Saint Vincent Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Ann is survived by loving husband and high school sweet-heart, Michael W. Chumsae; their children, two sons, Jason M. Chumsae and his wife Jamie, and Adam R. Chumsae, all of Auburn; two daughters, Michelle L. Tessier and her husband Marc of Barre, and Ashley E. Nolet and her husband Adam of Dayville, CT; a brother, Donald Stenman of Auburn; two sisters, Valerie Pike of Leicester, and Carol Stenman of Auburn; nine grandchildren, Christopher, Alex, Kaylee, Ashton, Joshua, Braiden, Haley, Michael, and Grayson; her father and mother in law, John and Patricia Chumsae of Rochdale; nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, H. Russell and Alma (Audette) Stenman, and has lived in Auburn all her life.
Ann worked as an intake specialist for the VNA Care Network for twelve years, having previously worked at Saint Vincent Hospital and Auburn District Nursing. Ann was a wonderful human being and exuded love and compassion; her mother in law often referred to her as "Earth Angel" and considered her a daughter. She loved being with family, going to beaches, watching Beluga Whales, tending to her flower gardens, and enjoying good music.
Calling Hours will be on Thursday, June 25, from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester, followed by a procession to an 11 a.m. Funeral Mass in North American Martyrs Church, 8 Wyoma Drive, Auburn. Due to current heath guidelines, face masks and social distancing practice, will be required at the funeral home, church, and cemetery. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to K Love Christian Radio, by visiting www.klove.com.
There is an online register for message and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.