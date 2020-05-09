|
Ann M. (Shea) Collette
Shrewsbury - Ann M. (Shea) Collette passed away peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 due to complications from the coronavirus. For several years she had a slow, steady decline into dementia. In 2018, when daily life became more than they could handle alone, Ann and her husband, Gerald P. Collette moved into the Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Shrewsbury, MA.
Ann was born on September 11, 1934, the youngest child of John and Hannah (Barry) Shea. She grew up and spent her entire life in Worcester until moving to Shrewsbury. Ann was a proud graduate of Ascension High School, class of 1953, and remained close friends with many fellow graduates throughout her life. For many years she was the executive assistant to the president at Iandoli Market. She later joined the staff at Worcester State College where she worked until her retirement. She was a dedicated employee and a great problem solver, always willing to tackle any challenge handed to her. She was a very active member of the St. Joan of Arc parish in Worcester. In addition to attending daily mass for as long as she could, she volunteered for and participated in many of the activities at the church. Ann enjoyed crafting and was especially talented at knitting. She was an avid knitter and spent countless hours making sweaters, baby hats, mittens, and blankets for family members and others. Wherever she went, her knitting bag was always with her. She donated countless handmade items to hospitals, schools, churches, and other organizations to be given to those in need. Ann and Gerald enjoyed taking road trips together. Some were planned vacations and trips to visit family, but many were spur of the moment with no specific destination in mind. They loved to see where new roads would lead them. Most of all, Ann loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Besides her husband Gerald, Ann leaves her loving family; Jeanne M. Aspero and her husband Ronald of Boylston, MA, Joyce M. Emerson and her husband Dell of Perry, GA, JoAnne M. Collette of Asheville, NC, Jacqueline M. Rivera and her husband Cesar of Holiday, FL, and Gerald R. Collette of Land O'Lakes, FL. Ann also leaves 11 grandchildren; Sarah DeFelice, Kevin Aspero, Rachel Teidman, Ryan Emerson, Cory Emerson, Lianna Kushi-Pouv, Sean Kushi, Ryan Collette, Paul Kushi, Gina Kushi, and Jeannine Collette; and 12 great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother Joseph P. Shea, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents and her siblings John J. Shea Jr., Mary E. Lane, Bernard F. Shea, and Jeremiah P. Shea.
Ann's family would like to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at the Shrewsbury Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, especially to Lynn Vincent and her team who took such extraordinarily good care of Ann during her time there. They became family and made her feel safe, comfortable, and loved. We took great comfort in knowing that when we could not be with her at the end of her journey, she was never alone. For that we will be forever grateful.
Due to the current pandemic, funeral services and burial will be private. DIRSA - MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 298 Grafton St., Worcester is assisting the family with arrangement.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020