Ann "Nancy" F. Cormier 85
Worcester - Ann "Nancy" Frances (Dolan) Cormier 85 a lifelong resident of Worcester died Sunday August 4, 2019 in Florida. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late James and Gladys (Ledoux) Dolan, the youngest of three daughters. Her sisters Mary (Dolan) Savage, and Bernice Dolan pre-deceased her.
A Graduate of Ascension HS in Worcester in 1952, Nancy went on to nursing school and was a graduate of St. Vincent hospital School of Nursing 1955. In 1958 Nancy and Robert Cormier were married and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage raising their three sons. Her husband Robert died in 2011.
Nancy was a member of St. Margaret Mary's Parish for decades. She was an AVID Boston Sports Fan, with a particular love for the Red Sox, Bruins and the Patriots.
She leaves her three sons and daughters in law, Michael Francis and Patricia, Christopher Robert and Patricia, Paul Joseph and Melissa
13 grandchildren, Michelle Testagrossa and her husband Jayson, Bethany Carlson and her husband Jonathan, Brandon Cormier, Ryan Cormier and his wife Katie, Melony Cormier and her partner Tom Coulstring, Dawn Cormier and her partner Jim McAdam, Jordan Cormier, Jamison Cormier and his wife Bethany, Seth Cormier and his wife Grace, Donovan Cormier and his wife Kim, Mariah Cormier, Carly Cormier, Rhiannon Cormier
11 great grandchildren, Haley Carlson, Macey Carlson, Christopher Testagrossa, Laedin Cormier, Brogan Carlson, Isabella Cormier, Adalyn McAdam, Mila Coulstring, Kacey Cormier, Bennett McAdam, Thomas Coulstring.
Funeral services will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be on Friday August 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 am at St. Anne's Church 130 Boston Turnpike Rd. Shrewsbury, Ma 01545. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
Nancy's family requested donations be made to Boston Children's Hospital at www.childrenshospital.org or to The 's Foundation at in lieu of Flowers
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019