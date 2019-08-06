Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anne's Church
130 Boston Turnpike Rd.
Shrewsbury, MA
View Map
Ann Cormier Obituary
Ann "Nancy" F. Cormier 85

Worcester - Ann "Nancy" Frances (Dolan) Cormier 85 a lifelong resident of Worcester died Sunday August 4, 2019 in Florida. Born in Worcester she was the daughter of the late James and Gladys (Ledoux) Dolan, the youngest of three daughters. Her sisters Mary (Dolan) Savage, and Bernice Dolan pre-deceased her.

A Graduate of Ascension HS in Worcester in 1952, Nancy went on to nursing school and was a graduate of St. Vincent hospital School of Nursing 1955. In 1958 Nancy and Robert Cormier were married and together they enjoyed 53 years of marriage raising their three sons. Her husband Robert died in 2011.

Nancy was a member of St. Margaret Mary's Parish for decades. She was an AVID Boston Sports Fan, with a particular love for the Red Sox, Bruins and the Patriots.

She leaves her three sons and daughters in law, Michael Francis and Patricia, Christopher Robert and Patricia, Paul Joseph and Melissa

13 grandchildren, Michelle Testagrossa and her husband Jayson, Bethany Carlson and her husband Jonathan, Brandon Cormier, Ryan Cormier and his wife Katie, Melony Cormier and her partner Tom Coulstring, Dawn Cormier and her partner Jim McAdam, Jordan Cormier, Jamison Cormier and his wife Bethany, Seth Cormier and his wife Grace, Donovan Cormier and his wife Kim, Mariah Cormier, Carly Cormier, Rhiannon Cormier

11 great grandchildren, Haley Carlson, Macey Carlson, Christopher Testagrossa, Laedin Cormier, Brogan Carlson, Isabella Cormier, Adalyn McAdam, Mila Coulstring, Kacey Cormier, Bennett McAdam, Thomas Coulstring.

Funeral services will be held at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Calling hours will be on Friday August 9, 2019 from 6-8 pm. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday at 9:30 am at St. Anne's Church 130 Boston Turnpike Rd. Shrewsbury, Ma 01545. Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.

Nancy's family requested donations be made to Boston Children's Hospital at www.childrenshospital.org or to The 's Foundation at in lieu of Flowers

To leave a note of condolence for the family or to share a memory of Nancy, please visit

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019
