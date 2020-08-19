1/
Ann Costa
Ann Marie Costa, 91

WESTBOROUGH - Ann Marie Costa, 91, formerly of Westborough and Quincy, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020 at the Coleman House in Northborough.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Marion (Kane) Costa. She was raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of Sacred Heart High School. She also graduated from the Chandler Secretarial School.

Ann was employed as a secretary for Howard Johnson Corporation and as an executive secretary for J. Hughes Associates. She enjoyed traveling especially to Maine and Cape Cod.

She is survived by five nieces, Andrea Collins and her husband, Patrick, of Westborough, Marsha Silver and her husband, Edwin, of Hopkinton, Lisa Giffee and her husband, Lawrence, of Worcester, Jayna Shea and her husband, Edward, of Mendon and Sheila Murphy and her husband, David, of Framingham. She also survived by many great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was the sister of the late Andrew Costa, Jr.

A private funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy.

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Jimmy Fund (checks payable to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute), P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168 or at www.jimmyfund.org

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough.

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
