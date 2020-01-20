|
|
Ann (Stefancyk) Desruisseaux, 78,
NORTHBRIDGE - Ann (Stefancyk) Desruisseaux, 78, passed away on Sun. Jan. 19, 2020 at Milford Regional Medical Center after complications related to pneumonia and influenza. Her loving family surrounded her.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Paul R. Desruisseaux Sr.; 3 children, Robert F. Desruisseaux and his wife Michelle of Sutton, Lisa A. Brennan and her husband Paul of Douglas, and Linda A. Peters and her husband Christopher of Venice, FL. She was predeceased by her son Paul R. Desruisseaux Jr. in 1996. She also leaves 6 grandchildren, Kimberly Brennan, Jonathan Brennan and his wife Ashley, Rochelle Desruisseaux, Derek Desruisseaux, Carson Peters, and Caden Peters; 2 brothers, Ronald Stefancyk, and John Stefancyk, and many nieces and nephews. She was also predeceased by 2 sisters, Elaine Fisher, and Jean Pirkey. Born in Northbridge, MA on January 13, 1942 she was the daughter of John and Doris (Hisoire) Stefancyk. She was a long time Northbridge resident and retired in Athens Vermont.
Ann worked at Data General in Milford and later for Kimball Sand Co. She also worked several years for Quilt Away in Westminster, VT. She was an avid quilter and enjoyed sewing. She was a member of Thimble Pleasures Quilting Guild in Mendon. She loved camping with her family, fishing and working in her garden. She was an avid Bruins and Red Sox fan. A woman of great faith, she belonged to St. Peter's Church in Northbridge and St. Charles Church in Bellows Falls, VT.
Her family would like to extend a special thank you to the Staff of Milford Hospital, the ICU, the Respiratory Therapists, and the Gannett Unit Staff for their outstanding care and support.
Her funeral will be held on Fri. Jan. 24th from Jackman Funeral Home, 7 Mechanic St., Douglas with a Mass at 11 AM in St. Denis Church, 23 Manchaug St., Douglas. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Whitinsville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be held prior to Mass from 9:30-10:30 AM. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to: , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142. To leave a condolence message for the family please visit: http://www.Jackmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020