Ann L. Dick, 74
West Brookfield - Ann L. (McMenemy) Dick, 74, died unexpectedly Friday, July 24, 2020 at UMass Memorial in Worcester.
She was reunited with her loving husband Russell Dick; her sisters Evelyn Fotter and Maureen McMenemy; parents George and Vera McMenemy. She is survived by her siblings Maurice Pearson and John McMenemy; four daughters Cathy Dick and her fiancé Rich Coburn, AnnMarie Kilborn and her husband Dean, Susan Schultz and her husband Erik, and Samantha Dick and her fiancé Jason Vuelta; her eight grandchildren, Jacquelyn LeBlanc, Ashley Carroll and her husband Derek, Amelia, Brianna and Brandon Kilborn, Trevor and Heidi Schultz, and Riley Vuelta. She was looking forward to becoming a great-grandmother to Sofia Carroll. Annie was born in Topeka, KS and has lived in West Brookfield since 1973.
Annie was passionate about her hobbies which included gardening, going to casinos, auctions, and enjoyed playing bingo and cards with her friends. She loved spending time with her family and was very proud of her grandchildren. Annie had a warm, kind heart and loved to help anyone in need of it. She was a social butterfly who was loved by all who knew her and will be missed.
Calling hours for Annie will be Thursday, July 30th, 2020 from 9:00am-11:00am at Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East main St. West Brookfield. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery in West Brookfield.
