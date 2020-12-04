Ann M. (Bulwich) Dowgert, 96WEST BOYLSTON - Ann M. (Bulwich) Dowgert passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at the Beaumont Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Center in Westborough after a short period of declining health.She was born in Worcester to John and Anna (Meskeluite) Bulwich. Ann was raised and educated in Worcester. She graduated from Commerce High School in 1942. Ann worked as a bookkeeper at Viko Shoe Co. She also worked at Melville Shoe, Grants and The Fair.Ann married the love of her life, Worcester resident, Edward J. Dowgert in 1951. They moved to West Boylston to raise their family. They both loved to garden, he with his vegetables and fruit trees and she with her flowers. Together they canned the fruits of their labor.Ann, along with her husband and family, loved to travel and camp up and down the east coast. They visited historical sites, local attractions and always saved time for the beach. She loved to sew, crochet and embroider. Ann was an avid reader. She was patient, kind and a good listener. She provided encouragement to all those who she met and knew. Ann will be greatly missed.Ann's husband, Edward J. Dowgert passed away in 2009. She was predeceased by her parents, sister Ruth and brother Donald. She is survived by her two daughters; Deborah Dowgert of West Boylston and Cheryl Estes and her husband, David, of Framingham.Ann requested cremation. Callahan, Fay and Caswell Life Celebration Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There are no calling hours. There will be a private burial at the convenience of the family. To honor Ann's memory, go out and do a good deed for someone in need.A special thank you to the staff and nurses at Beaumont in Westborough and the Salmon Hospice nurses who took good care of Ann.To place a message of condolence, please visit