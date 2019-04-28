Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St Joan of Arc
570 Lincoln St.
Ann (Velleco) Goddard Obituary
Ann C. (Velleco) Goddard at 94

Worcester - Ann C. (Velleco) Goddard, 94 of Worcester died Sunday April 28, 2019 in the UMASS Medical Center Lake Ave. she was predeceased by her husband Ronald A. Goddard, and two sons, Ronald P. Goddard, and David Mattson. Ann is survived by her loving daughter June Grammatic of Auburn, and a sister Matilda Kenney of Hull. Ann was the proud grandmother to David, Steven, Melanie, David, Shane and Adam. Ann also leaves many great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Alfred Maddelena, Vincent Velleco, John and Anthony Maddelena.

Ann was born in Worcester daughter of the late Augustine and Mary (DeBonis) Velleco and has lived here all her life. She was a graduate of Commerce High School and received her Associates Degree in Business from Becker Junior College. Ann worked at the Tower House Restaurant in Leicester for many years, and then worked for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance before she retired.

Ann was a long time member of the Church of St Joan of Arc. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, entertaining family in her yard, and was an avid Red Sox fan. Her most treasured times were when she was with her family. Ann will be sadly missed by her family and friends.

Ann's funeral will be held on Thursday from the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. with a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30AM in the Church of St Joan of Arc, 570 Lincoln St. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday May 1 from 4PM to 7PM in the funeral home. Interment will be in St Johns Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence or share a special memory of Ann please visit her Memorial site at

mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
