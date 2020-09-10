Ann Marie Goodrow, 72
Bellefonte, PA - Ann Marie Goodrow, 72, of Bellefonte, passed away at home on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Ann was born on September 15, 1947 in Worcester, MA, to Thomas B. and Margaret (Gonyeau) O'Connor. In 1965, she graduated from Leicester High School, and went on to earn her associate degree in Accounting. She worked as a bookkeeper and claims adjuster for several years until her retirement, when she relocated to State College, PA, in 2015 to live with her daughter and son-in-law.
She is survived by her two children, Misty Woods (Pete) of Bellefonte, and Shawn Goodrow of Warwick, RI; two sisters, Mary C. Williams (Donald) of Spencer, MA and Kathleen Ramsey of Oxford, MA; and six grandchildren, Megan Woods, Jonathan Woods, Deziree Goodrow, Stephanie Peloquin, Skye Bennett, and Walter Bennett, Jr., along with many others who knew her as Nana Ann or Auntie Nana.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son, Thomas Goodrow, in 2010.
Ann was a member of the Vineyard Altoona Church, and active in a women's Bible study affiliated with the State College Assembly of God. She was also involved with the Bellefonte Historical Society and the Victorian Christmas. She was an avid knitter and member of the local knittng club, Hooks and Needles. She was a member of the Senior Center in State College and frequently volunteered at the Child Care Center at Hort Woods.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction on of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's memory to the Mount Nittany Health Foundation on at 1800 E. Park Avenue, State College, PA 16803.
Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc., Bellefonte, PA