Ann Patricia (Pingeton) Goodwin, 87



LAS CRUCES, NM - Ann Patricia (Pingeton) Goodwin, 87 formerly of Worcester, Massachusetts, passed away at La Posada Hospice in Las Cruces, NM, on May 13, 2020 after a long illness. She was the daughter of Biage (Charlie)Pingeton and Anna Walsh of Worcester, MA. Her husband of 53 yrs., William B. Goodwin, passed on March 31, 2008. She was the sister of six siblings: Helen Sharistanian, Edward, Bernardine, Charles, Richard and William Pingeton, all deceased.



She leaves three sons and wives, Dr.Mark Goodwin & Jean, of Euless, Tx., David Goodwiin & Wanda, Gardner, MA and Paul Goodwin & Natalie of Las Cruces, as well as three granddaughters, Katy, Alexia, and Sarah Goodwin. She had several special God-children and many loving nieces and nephews who enjoyed her presence and will miss her deeply. She was a special aunt and sister and much loved by her entire family.



Mrs. Goodwin went to the Ascension School graduating from Ascension High School. She attended New England School of Accounting and worked at New England Telephone Company for many years, ending her career there as a supervisor. Ann was a former active member of St. Joan of Arc Church and the Friday Afternoon Club with her sister-in-law Phyllis Pingeton and niece Elaine Tateronis.



She loved being with her family and holidays were very happy and fulfilling times. She often manifested her love and culinary skills hosting magnificent dining and social events. She spent many happy summers with family and friends at Cape Cod and in Plymouth, MA with her family and sister, Helen and family, who treasured every minute they were all together. While living in N.M., she continued to support her beloved New England Pats and Red Sox as an enthusiastic fan, hosting many a get-together with sons during their games.



Due to Covid19, services are private and held at a time to be determined by the immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations to local food banks or Las Cruces Food Pantry are suggested.





