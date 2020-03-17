|
|
Ann (Lynes) Killoran 83
Sterling - Ann C. (Lynes) Killoran, 83 of Sterling formerly of Worcester, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away Tuesday, March 17th, 2020 after a brief illness.
Ann was born in Westfield, Mass the daughter of the late Clarence J. and Kathryn M. Lynes. Raised in the Grafton Hill section of Worcester, she graduated from St Stephen's High School and received her degree in education from Emmanuel College in Boston. Ann then taught in the Worcester Public Schools at Lincoln Street Elementary and Francis McGrath Elementary for over 30 years before retiring.
Ann was the beloved wife of 30-year Worcester Police officer Francis J. Killoran who passed away in 1988. She is survived by her five children; Mary E. Brabbs and her husband Michael with whom she lived, Theresa A. Finnegan, Patrick F., Sean M, and Daniel J. Killoran all of Worcester; Ann was a grandmother to seven, Michael A. Brabbs, Jr. of San Diego, Calif, Jennifer M. Gallerani and her husband Andrew of Townsend, Brendan F. Finnegan and his fiancé Elena M. Sanchez, Matthew P. Killoran and his wife Rebecca A., Michael F., Thomas F., and Shane F. Killoran all of Worcester; four cherished great granddaughters, Leonora, Cecilia, Brenna and Harper. She will also be mourned by several nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. A daughter in law, Kim A (Aubrey) Killoran passed away in 2007.
After retirement, Ann moved to her house in Dennis on Cape Cod and spent many hours on the beaches with her children and grandchildren. Ann was a member of St Joan of Arc Church, the EAW, REAM, Retired State County and Municipal Employees Association, and the MTA. She also enjoyed sewing, ceramics, arts, crafts and crossword puzzles. She will be greatly missed.
Due to the covid-19 outbreak, calling hours are being postponed to a later date. Her funeral service will be held privately. Burial will be in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in her name can be made to the St John's Food for the poor, 44 Temple Street Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020