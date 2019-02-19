Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann Lapomardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann Lapomardo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ann Lapomardo Obituary
Ann M. Lapomardo, 91

Worcester - Ann M. (Franciose) Lapomardo, 91, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. Her loving husband, Frank Lapomardo, predeceased her in March 2008.

Ann leaves her loving children, a son, Frank Lapomardo of Holden; three daughters, Carol Gambaccini and her husband Butch of Leicester, Linda Lapomardo with whom she lived and was her primary care giver, and Lisa Lapomardo of Rochdale; three grandchildren, Gina Gambaccini and her fiancé Ron, Jaime Salerno and her husband Giovanni, Dominic Lapomardo; two great grandchildren, Ryan and Franco; a sister, Antonetta Caisse of Florida; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five siblings, Nicolina Merriam, Joseph, Robert, Michael, and Melinda Franciose. Ann was born in Leominster, daughter of the late Filippo and Maria (Clemente) Franciose, and graduated from Leominster High School, later moving to Worcester.

Ann was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, crocheting, music, dancing, and her flower gardens. She will be remembered mostly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who's primary desire was showering her family with love.

The family would like to thank her many home health aides that assisted her throughout the years.

Funeral Services for Ann will be held privately. She will be interred at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.

Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester is honored to be assisting her family.

There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mercadante Funeral Home
Download Now