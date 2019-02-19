|
|
Ann M. Lapomardo, 91
Worcester - Ann M. (Franciose) Lapomardo, 91, of Worcester, passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Saint Vincent Hospital. Her loving husband, Frank Lapomardo, predeceased her in March 2008.
Ann leaves her loving children, a son, Frank Lapomardo of Holden; three daughters, Carol Gambaccini and her husband Butch of Leicester, Linda Lapomardo with whom she lived and was her primary care giver, and Lisa Lapomardo of Rochdale; three grandchildren, Gina Gambaccini and her fiancé Ron, Jaime Salerno and her husband Giovanni, Dominic Lapomardo; two great grandchildren, Ryan and Franco; a sister, Antonetta Caisse of Florida; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five siblings, Nicolina Merriam, Joseph, Robert, Michael, and Melinda Franciose. Ann was born in Leominster, daughter of the late Filippo and Maria (Clemente) Franciose, and graduated from Leominster High School, later moving to Worcester.
Ann was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Parish, she enjoyed cooking, gardening, knitting, crocheting, music, dancing, and her flower gardens. She will be remembered mostly as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother, who's primary desire was showering her family with love.
The family would like to thank her many home health aides that assisted her throughout the years.
Funeral Services for Ann will be held privately. She will be interred at Saint John's Cemetery, Worcester.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel of Worcester is honored to be assisting her family.
There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019