|
|
Ann-Marie Deely-Carver
Worcester /
Boynton Beach, FL - In the afternoon hours of June 7th, and surrounded by her loving family, Ann-Marie Deely-Carver passed away peacefully at the home of her sister. She was 63.
Ann-Marie was one of 8 children born to the late Col. Joseph C. Deely, USAF, Ret. and Elizabeth A. (Tivnan) Deely. During her young years, Ann-Marie grew up in Worcester. The family relocated to Alexandria, VA 1970, and Ann-Marie went on to graduate from Thomas Edison High in 1973. She then attended Northern Virginia Community College, graduating in 1975 with a degree in Graphic Arts. She began working in the advertising field, several years, utilizing her many talents as an artist. Later, Ann-Marie worked as a restaurant manager in the Boynton Beach area, and when she relocated to Worcester, as a cashier for the former Rocky's Ace Hardware store Tatnuck Square. Ann-Marie's gregarious personality made her a favorite of her many customers through the years. That giant personality in such a small frame would fill any room she was in, even during her time dealing with her recent illness. She loved visiting the beach and was very proud of her Irish heritage. The most important piece in Ann-Marie's life was her family. She lived for her two grandchildren. Gathering with her siblings and their children was also important. She will be forever missed and loved.
She leaves her two children, Joseph M. Carver and his fiancée, Jennifer Moore of Boynton Beach, FL and Elizabeth Ann Carver of Front Royal, VA; her seven siblings, Martha Cieszynski (Rom) of Worcester, Rosemary Stadie (Anthony) of Dumfries, VA, Elizabeth Armstrong (Jack) of Woodbridge, VA, Joan Deely and her companion, Fred Orsini of Worcester, J. Brian Deely of Alexandria, VA, Michael Deely (Kym) of Camden, DE and Christopher Deely of Worcester; her two cherished grandchildren, Dylan Michael and Kylie Elizabeth Jordan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to honor and celebrate Ann-Marie's life during visiting hours on Monday, June 10th from 4-7 p.m. at the Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester. Her funeral will be held on Tuesday with the procession gathering at 9 a.m. at the funeral home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester. Memorial donation in lieu of flowers may be sent to The Deely Memorial Scholarship (Worcester State Foundation), c/o Worcester State Univ., 486 Chandler St., Worcester, MA 01602 or to VNA Care Hospice, 120 Thomas St., Worcester, MA 01608. To share a memory or to leave an online condolence, please visit
www.callahnafay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 9, 2019