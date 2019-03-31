|
Sister Ann Mary Cobb, MICM
Still River - Sister Ann Mary Cobb, MICM, Sister of Saint Benedict Center, Slave of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, went home to God peacefully on Friday, March 29, 2019 at the age of 98. She is survived by two nieces and a nephew, her Community, Sisters of Saint Benedict Center, and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her siblings: Sister Joan Maria, MICM; Eben Cobb and Marie MacKay.
She was born in Clinton to Annie (Coyne) Cobb and Mr. Eben Cobb, who was Principal of Clinton High School for nearly 50 years. Eben was a descendant of John Carver, first Governor of the Plymouth Colony, therefore Ann was a Colonial Dame. Ann graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1938, obtained her Bachelor Degree from Radcliffe College and began her teaching career in Boston schools. Wishing to travel in Europe, Ann took a clerical position with the US Army in Frankfort, Germany after the war, seeing first hand much of war-torn Europe. She returned home to join Saint Benedict Center, entering religious life as Sister Ann Mary and remained always a very devoted Slave of the Immaculate Heart of Mary. From 1954-2004, Sister served as the Principal of Saint Benedict School and eventually taught nearly every subject in all 12 grades. An avid reader and true renaissance woman, she had a wry wit, was an accomplished artist, portrait painter, and skilled musician, playing many instruments including the piano, violin, trumpet, and drums. In 2017 Sister received the Worcester Diocese Retired Religious Award for her many years as an educator. Sister Ann Mary was very much loved by her Sisters, her students, and all the families and friends of the Sisters of Saint Benedict Center. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 10AM on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the Sisters of Saint Benedict Center, Saint Ann's Chapel, 254 Still River Rd., Still River, with burial to follow in Saint Benedict Abbey Cemetery. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 from 2 until 8PM at the Sisters of Saint Benedict Center, 254 Still River Rd., Still River. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2019