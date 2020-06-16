Ann (Doyle) O'Neil, 92
WORCESTER/GROTON, CT - Ann (Doyle) O'Neil passed away on June 7, 2020 at the age of 92. She passed away quietly of natural causes.
Ann was born on Feb 24, 1928 to John and Helen (Sullivan) Doyle. She was proceeded in death by her husband of 21 years, Peter William O'Neil, and her siblings Noreen (Doyle) Murphy, and Paul Doyle. She is survived by her children Peter, wife Pattie of East Brookfield, Ma, Kathy (Larson), husband Kevin of Springfield, Colorado, and Kevin, wife Tami of Santa Rosa, California, grandchildren, Kyleigh, Bailey, Neil, Tim, and Grace, and great granddaughter Keylee.
Ann grew up in Norwich Connecticut and graduated from the Academy of the Holy Family in Baltic, Connecticut in 1946. Being a devout Catholic, Ann's faith played a prominent role in her life. She never missed a Sunday or Holy Day of Obligation and frequently called her daughter on Sunday afternoons to discuss the sermon, which was her way of checking to see if her daughter actually attended Mass. She loved dancing and was also an avid sports fan. She was always the loudest in the room cheering on her beloved UConn women's basketball team, the Bruins, the Patriots and the Red Sox!! She was widowed at the age of 43 and went from being a stay-at-home mom to an independent, working mom, in a time when working women were not the norm. Ann worked in the Social Security office and US Bankruptcy Court in Worcester, MA from which she retired in 1994. After retirement, Ann moved to Groton Connecticut.
She lived in Groton until her health required her to move into assisted living at Christopher Heights and then the Christopher House Nursing Home in Worcester, MA. Ann loved to travel and took several cruises with her friends until she became a grandmother and then spent most of her travel time visiting grandchildren. Her favorite role was being Nana. Nana loved when "the kids", her children, spouses, nieces, nephews and grandchildren, came to visit and everyone spent time together at Lake Lashaway.
Ann's last few years were spent in the haze of dementia but despite the challenges presented by the illness she continued to be the strong woman we all knew and loved.
The family would like to thank all of the companions, nurses, and staff at Christopher Heights and Christopher House for their patience and dedicated service to Ann throughout the years she spent with them. It is truly appreciated. Rest in peace Ann, Mom, Nana, Aunt Ann. We will miss you.
A private funeral Mass and burial will be held on June 23, 2020 in Norwich, Ct. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are under the care of Pillsbury Funeral Home 163 Main St. Spencer.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 16 to Jun. 21, 2020.