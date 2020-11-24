Ann (Thomas) Paquette, 95



SHREWSBURY - Ann (Thomas) Paquette, 95 of Shrewsbury, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at UMass Medical Center.



Ann was born in Shrewsbury, a daughter of the late Walter G. and Rose E. (Harpie) Thomas. She graduated from Shrewsbury High School. Ann worked as a teacher's aide for over 25 years at the former North Shore Elementary School and later Patton Elementary School. After retirement, Ann could be seen at Paquette Farm in Shrewsbury sharing her kindness with patrons. She was a faithful member of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury and attended Mass at both St. John's Church and Our Lady of Mercy Church in Worcester.



Ann loved spending time with her family, trips to the cape, gardening, general contracting and sincerely enjoyed the generations of children she mentored for hours a day during their outdoor school recesses. Her ultimate love was her time spent with her 3 grandchildren, sewing costumes for them, and providing a loving and nurturing environment. Ann will be missed by many, but her memories live on.



Ann's husband of 51 years, Edmund L. Paquette passed away on September 19, 1998. She is survived by two sons, Tom E. Paquette and his wife Barbara and Ed T. Paquette and his wife Toni all of Shrewsbury: three grandchildren, Kristin Paquette of Manhattan, Edmund J. Paquette and his wife Maria of Shrewsbury and their daughter, Emily Paquette, and Austin Paquette of California; two brothers, John Thomas of Shrewsbury and Joseph Anthony Thomas and his wife Nancy of Shrewsbury; three sisters, Theresa Haire and her husband Bill of Shrewsbury, Eva Dubuque and Mary Daniels and her husband William all of Arizona; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by a sister, Rita Najarian.



The family would like to offer a special appreciation to Ann's care givers Luci, Gloria and Ama.



Services for Ann were held privately. Entombment next to her husband was in Notre Dame Mausoleum, Worcester. MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St., Worcester is honored to have assisted the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Saint Anne's Church, 130 Boston Turnpike, Shrewsbury MA 01545 – Ann Paquette Fund.





Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 24 to Nov. 26, 2020.