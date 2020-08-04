Ann R. Price, 82Worcester - Ann Price, born February 11, 1938 passed away on Tuesday July 28, 2020 at her home in Worcester Massachusetts. Ann Price won art prizes in Cape Cod, New Canaan, and Venice Florida. Her subjects included children, houses, and adults, often in humorous settings. She was also known for her unique ceramic work, and poetry which, often made up on the spot, delighted friends and family.Born to Noona and Randolph Evans in Bronxville New York, Ann Randolph Evans graduated from Bronxville High School in 1956 and Bradford Jr. College in 1958. Her first after-college job was at Time-Life Inc. in New York City where she met Burton Scott Price Jr., (then employed at Life Magazine). Ann and Scott were married in 1960. After 3 years in New York City, they moved to New Canaan Connecticut where they raised their children Hannah Randolph Price (born 1966 ) and Burton Scott Price III (born 1968.) After 30 years in New Canaan, Ann and Scott Price moved to Yarmouthport Mass, on Cape Cod.In addition to her life long commitment to her family and her art Ann was also an award winning golfer, taking top prizes at The New Canaan Country Club, The Plantation Country Club, Venice Florida and the Kings Way Golf Club in Yarmouthport. She was also generous with her time as a volunteer in local schools, food pantries and non-profits, including a stint as saleswoman at The Ditty Bag Thrift Shop in Yarmouthport. After Scott Price's death in 2010 Ann Price moved to The Willows in Worcester Massachusetts where she continued creating paintings, poems and pottery.Ann's wide circle of love included daughter-in-law Adrienne Price, son-in-law Richard Morgan, and five grandchildren: Isabelle, Sally and Will Price of Woodstock Connecticut; Chase and Elliott Morgan of Canandaigua NY. In addition Ann's three siblings included Florence Bibb Evans Semple (deceased) Peyton Bibb Evans, Key West FL. And Randolph Bibb Evans, Birmingham AL.In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be sent to:Eagle Camp Inc505 West Shore RdSouth Hero VT 05486Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is entrusted with arrangements. To share a memory or condolence with the family, please visit