Ann W. (Taylor) Rawstron
NORTHBOROUGH - Ann W. (Taylor) Rawstron, 84, of Northborough, entered her eternal rest on Sunday, November 17 at home, surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of William W. Rawstron, to whom she was wed for 63 years.
Born on May 4, 1935 in Wellesley, MA, she was the loving daughter of Clifton and Louise Taylor. She was the loving sister to the late Norma Jean (Taylor) Mitrano. Ann grew up on Hammond Rd. in Natick, MA near Lake Cochituate with her sister, Norma Jean (Taylor) Mitrano. She was a graduate of the Newton Wellesley Hospital of Nursing (R.N.), Clark University (B.S., Summa Cum Laude), The University of the South, School of Theology, and the program of Theological Education by Extension Education for Ministry. A resident of Northborough and South Orleans Massachusetts for over 50 years, Ann lived a purpose-driven life guided by her deep faith, her love of her husband, and of her children.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her loving and devoted children: Lisa Henderson and Paul Henderson of Kennebunkport, ME, Jon Rawstron and Linda Rawstron of Northborough, MA, Amy Watson and Ian Watson of Shrewsbury, MA, James Rawstron and Katherine Rawstron of Attleboro, MA, William Rawstron and his partner Rhiannon Barton of Dillon, CO, Peter Rawstron of Northborough, MA, Sarah DeMartino and Joseph DeMartino of Barnstable, MA. She was predeceased by her daughter Mary (Rawstron) Henriques of Hudson, MA.
She was the cherished Nana and Great-Grandmother to Rowan Baker, Theo Baker, Ian Henderson, Madeleine Rawstron, Carter Rawstron, Caleb Maney, Sydney Rosenthal, Andrew Rawstron, Benjamin Rawstron, Kaiyla DeMartino, Anthony DeMartino, Salvatore DeMartino, Cassidy Rawstron, Jazlynn Henriques, and Shyla Henriques. She was the beloved aunt of Michael, Christopher and Kenneth Mitrano. Ann was a dear friend to many, including Mary Ann Judson, Nancy Beach and Phyllis Nutting.
Ann was blessed with a fertile and inquisitive mind. Anchored to a deep faith in God, she was a lifelong member of the Episcopal Church and an active member of the Church of the Nativity in Northborough, MA and the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, MA. She loved classical music, theatre, cinema, literature and art. She was a dedicated diarist and never shied from a difficult physical challenge - in her lifetime, Ann climbed all 48 of the 4000 footers in New Hampshire, the Mid State Trail twice, all the highest peaks in New England, and most of the Appalachian trail through MA, VT, NH and ME. She enjoyed outdoor sports as well, including Nordic and Alpine skiing, cycling, running, swimming and boating.
Ann's life was guided by her love of the Lord and her mission to make the world a better place for children. Her work as a child advocate spanned 60 years, not just as a mother and grandmother but also as a foster mother and teacher. Her greatest loves were babies and small children, and she made it her purpose to provide the unconditional love and care that children need to flourish.
Visiting hours, to which family and friends are cordially invited to attend, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21 from 5 to 7 PM at Hays Funeral Home, 56 Main Street, Northborough. A funeral will be held at 10 AM on Friday, Nov. 22 at the Church of the Nativity, 45 Howard Street, Northborough. Burial will follow in Howard Street Cemetery, Northborough.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital, Boston, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115. For directions or to send Ann's family a message of condolence or remembrance, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019