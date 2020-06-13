Ann S. Spring
Worcester - Ann S. Spring, of Worcester, passed away on April 7th, 2020 at the Odd Fellows Nursing Home.. She worked many years as a CNA before retiring. She leaves two sons, Damien and Derrick Spring and grandchildren. She leaves a brother and sister-in-law, James and Irma Chester, a sister, Mary Barnes, one niece, Dawn Talley and nephews Ricardo and Duane Roberson. She will be missed.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jun. 13 to Jun. 14, 2020.