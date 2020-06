Ann Stenman

Or Copy this URL to Share

Ann E. Chumsae, 61



Auburn - Ann E. (Stenman) Chumsae, 61, of Auburn, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020, surrounded by her family.



Calling Hours will be on Thursday morning June 25, from 8 a.m. until 10:15 a.m. in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL.



A more complete obituary will be in the Telegram on Tuesday.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store